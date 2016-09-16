Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors
About the journal
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors publishes innovative, original, high-quality applied research covering all aspects of the aerospace domain. In order to make the journal accessible to both practitioners and scientific researchers, the contents are broadly divided into original scientific research articles and papers for practitioners.
The fully peer-reviewed Original Articles cover a variety of methodological approaches, ranging from experimental surveys to ethnographic and observational research, from those psychological and human factors disciplines relevant to the field, including social psychology, cognitive psychology, and ergonomics. High-quality critical review articles and meta-analyses cover particulars topic of current scientific interest. Shorter studies are published as Research Notes.
APAHF in Practice consists of less technically written, but still fully peer-reviewed articles covering a wide range of topics, such as comments on incidents and accidents, innovative applications of aviation psychology, and reviews of best practices in industry.
Finally, the journal’s News and Announcements section features past and upcoming events around the world, association news, interviews, and similar.
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2015
Taking Off 2015 With Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors
Ioana Koglbauer
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors, Vol. 5, No. 1, p. 1
Farewell to Don Harris and Introduction to the New Editor-in-Chief
André Droog
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors, Vol. 5, No. 1, p. 2
2011
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors - More Than a New Journal!
Peter G. A. M. Jorna
Aviation Psychology and Applied Human Factors, Vol. 1, No. 1, pp. 1-2
