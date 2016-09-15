The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention

2017

A Sociobiological Extension of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide

Thomas E. Joiner, Jennifer M. Buchman-Schmitt, Carol Chu, and Melanie A. Hom

Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 2, pp. 69–72

Suicide Prevention in an International Context – Progress and Challenges

Ella Arensman

Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 1, pp. 1-6

2016

Self-Crash Murder–Suicide – Psychological Autopsy Essay and Questions About the Germanwings Crash

Jean-Pierre Soubrier

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 6, pp. 399–401

Advancing Knowledge About Suicide Prevention Media Campaigns

Jane Pirkis, Alyssia Rossetto, Angela Nicholas, and Maria Ftanou

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 5, pp. 319–322

Suicide Prediction – A Shift in Paradigm Is Needed

Jacinta Hawgood and Diego De Leo

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 4, pp. 251–255

From Psychological Strain to Disconnectedness – A Two-Factor Model Theory of Suicide

Jie Zhang

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 3, pp. 169–175

Why There Is a Need for an International Nomenclature and Classification System for Suicide

Morton M. Silverman and Diego De Leo

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 2, pp. 83-87

Suicide Among Refugees – A Mockery of Humanity

Lakshmi Vijayakumar

Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 1, pp. 1-4



