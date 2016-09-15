European Psychologist
Official organ of the EFPA and supported by other organizations of psychology in Europe
- ISSN-L 1016-9040, ISSN-Print 1016-9040, ISSN-Online 1878-531X
- 3.372
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), ISI Alerting Services, Social SciSearch, PsycINFO, PASCAL, PSYNDEX, ERIH, and Scopus.
- Peter A. Frensch (Editor-in-chief)
Kristen Lavallee (Managing editor)
About the journal
The European Psychologist is a multidisciplinary journal that serves as the voice of psychology in Europe, seeking to integrate across all specializations in psychology and to provide a general platform for communication and cooperation among psychologists throughout Europe and worldwide.
Integrative articles and reviews constitute the core material published in the journal. These state-of-the-art papers cover research trends and developments within psychology, with possible reference to European perceptions or fields of specialization. Empirical articles will be considered only in rare circumstances when they present findings from major multinational, multidisciplinary or longitudinal studies, or present results with markedly wide relevance.
European Psychologist is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2017
Controversial Issues in Human Sexuality Research – The State of the Science
Justin J. Lehmiller
European Psychologist, Volume 22, No. 1, pp. 1-4
2016
Co-Development in Personality in Close Relationships
Alexander Grob
European Psychologist, Volume 21, No. 4, pp. 233-236
A Foreword on the Use of Noninvasive Brain Stimulation in Psychology
Carlo Miniussi
European Psychologist, Volume 21, No. 1, pp. 1-3
