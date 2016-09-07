Experimental Psychology
The journal for experimental research in psychology
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 1618-3169, ISSN-Print 1618-3169, ISSN-Online 2190-5142
- Impact Factor:
- 2.000
- Indexed in:
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Medline, PsycINFO, PSYNDEX, ERIH, Scopus, and EMCare.
- Editors:
- Christoph Stahl (Editor-in-chief)
About the journal
Aims and scope
As its name implies, Experimental Psychology (ISSN 1618-3169) publishes innovative, original, high-quality experimental research in psychology — quickly! It aims to provide a particularly fast outlet for such research, relying heavily on electronic exchange of information which begins with the electronic submission of manuscripts, and continues throughout the entire review and production process. The scope of the journal is defined by the experimental method, and so papers based on experiments from all areas of psychology are published. In addition to research articles, Experimental Psychology includes occasional theoretical and review articles.
Tradition and innovation
Drawing on over 50 years of experience and tradition in publishing high-quality, innovative science as the Zeitschrift für Experimentelle Psychologie, the new journal has an internationally renowned team of editors and reviewers from all the relevant areas of psychology, thus ensuring that the highest international standards are maintained.
Experimental Psychology is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2017
Factors Guiding Moral Judgment, Reason, Decision, and Action
Alex Wiegmann and Magda Osman
Experimental Psychology, Vol. 64, No. 2, pp. 65-67
Experimental Psychology – Methodological Rigor and Transparency
Christoph Stahl
Experimental Psychology, Vol. 64, No. 1, pp. 1-4
2016
Experimental Psychology – A Call for Confirmatory Research
Christoph Stahl
Experimental Psychology, Vol. 63, No. 1, pp. 1-2
For authors and editors
Call for papers
Drawing on over 50 years of experience and tradition in publishing high-quality, innovative science as the Zeitschrift für Experimentelle Psychologie, the journal Experimental Psychology publishes innovative, original, high quality experimental research. The scope of the journal is defined by experimental methodology and thus papers based on experiments from all areas of psychology are welcome. To name just a few fields and domains of research, Experimental Psychology considers manuscripts reporting experimental work on human learning, memory, perception, action, language, thinking, problem-solving, judgment and decision making, social cognition, and neuropsychological aspects of these topics.
Apart from the use of experimental methodology, a primary criterion for publication is that research papers make a substantial contribution to theoretical research questions.
An internationally renowned team of editors and reviewers from all the relevant areas of psychology ensure that the highest international standards are maintained.
The journal invites you to submit papers on all aspects of the field!
Experimental Psychology publishes four types of articles:
- Research Articles
- Short Research Articles
- Theoretical Articles
- Registered Reports
To ensure short turn-around cycles for manuscript review and fast publication, Experimental Psychology’s editorial decisions are made, on average, within 6 weeks after submission, and articles are published within 3 months after acceptance.
Experimental Psychology appears bimonthly, in 6 issues per year, in print as well as online at http://econtent.hogrefe.com and in PsycARTICLES, where the journal is available to up to 44 million institutional users per year!
For additional information, please contact the Editor-in-Chief:
Christoph Stahl
Department of Psychology
University of Cologne
Herbert-Lewin-Str. 2
50931 Cologne
Germany
exp-psy(at)uni-koeln.de
Experimental Psychology invites proposals for thematic special issues
Experimental Psychology publishes innovative, original, high-quality experimental research. The scope of the journal is defined by experimental methodology and thus papers based on experiments from all areas of psychology are welcome. To name just a few fields and domains of research, Experimental Psychology considers manuscripts reporting experimental work on human learning, memory, perception, action, language, thinking, problem-solving, judgment and decision making, social cognition, and neuropsychological aspects of these topics.
Experimental Psychology will publish one Special Issue per year, beginning in 2016. Special Issue topics must be within the journal's scope, and articles must meet the journal's primary criteria, namely the rigorous use of experimental methodology together with state-of-the-art statistical analysis, and a strong and innovative theoretical contribution to psychology as a basic science.
A Special Issue would typically comprise a review of the topic under focus (Theoretical Article) as well as empirical papers (Short/Research Articles or Registered Reports) or methodological contributions (within the Theoretical Article format). A target article (Theoretical or Research Article) might also be published together with one or more invited comments.
This open call invites researchers to submit proposals. The proposal should contain:
- A list of Guest Editor(s) with name, affiliation, and brief CV.
- A title and summary (max. 1 page) describing the focus and aims of the Special Issue.
- A list of proposed contributions, including authors & affiliations, titles, abstracts, and type of contribution (article format).
- The proposed schedule (including dates for submission of initial, revised, and final manuscripts).
Proposals can be submitted at any time and should be sent to the Editorial Office (exp-psy(at)uni-koeln.de).
A decision can be expected 1 month after submission.
