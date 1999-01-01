GeroPsych – The Journal of Gerontopsychology and Geriatric Psychiatry is an international and interdisciplinary journal that is devoted to publishing new and recent research in the fields of geriatric psychiatry, geriatrics, and gerontopsychology.





GeroPsych publishes peer-reviewed innovative, original, high-quality research articles on normal, optimal, or pathological human aging. The scope of the journal is defined by empirical and evidence-based methods, including clinical, experimental and applied research.