The Journal of Gerontopsychology and Geriatric Psychiatry

Aims and Scope

GeroPsych is a leading international journal that provides an interdisciplinary forum for the rapidly growing field of aging research.

It publishes peer-reviewed and original research that addresses biological, psychological, behavioral, social, and cultural aspects of the aging process. GeroPsych seeks articles that combine theoretical, experimental, and applied perspectives on the diversity, heterogeneity, variability, and plasticity of the aging process and older populations. The journal is committed to research that relies on a rigorous quantitative approach, grounded innovative and validated methodology in established or emerging fields of geropsychology, gerontology, or geriatric psychiatry.

Readership

The journal targets scientists and readers who are interested in applied and basic research on mental, behavioral, social, cultural, and clinical aspects of the aging process and old age.