2014

Short Scales – Five Misunderstandings and Ways to Overcome Them

Matthias Ziegler, Christoph J. Kemper, and Peter Kruyen

Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 35, No. 4, pp. 185–189

2013

The Ball Is Passed on ...

Jürgen Hennig and André Beauducel

Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 34, No. 2, pp. 57-58

2012

A Step Toward Further Validation of the Regulative Theory of Temperament

Małgorzata Fajkowska, Agata Wytykowska und Rainer Riemann

Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 33, No. 4, pp. 193-196



Challenges and Changes

Jürgen Hennig

Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 33, No. 1, pp. 1

2010

New Approaches to Studying Individual Differences in Spatial Abilities

Judith Glück, Claudia Quaiser-Pohl und Aljoscha C. Neubauer

Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 31, No. 2, pp. 57-58



