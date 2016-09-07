Theories, Methods, and Applications

Aims and scope

Journal of Media Psychology (JMP) is committed to publishing original, high-quality papers which cover the broad range of media psychological research. This peer-reviewed journal focuses on how human beings select, use, and experience various media as well as how media (use) can affect their cognitions, emotions, and behaviors. Submissions must substantially advance the current state-of the art on a theoretical and/or an empirical level. To name just a few typical fields and domains of inquiry, the Journal of Media Psychology considers manuscripts dealing with research on entertainment, computer-mediated communication (including social media), human-computer interaction, e-learning, computer and video games, virtual environments, or advertising. The journal is also open to research from neighboring disciplines as far as this work ties in with psychological concepts of the uses and effects of the media. Submissions of comparative work, e.g., crossmedia, cross-gender, or cross-cultural, are encouraged. Moreover, submissions including alternative analysis procedures such as the Bayesian approach are welcome. Starting in 2015, the pre-registration of research plans will also be possible. To ensure short turn-around cycles for manuscript review and fast publication, the Journal of Media Psychology relies heavily upon electronic communication and information exchange, starting from electronic submission and continuing throughout the entire review and production process.

Tradition and innovation

The Journal of Media Psychology builds up on almost 20 years of tradition and experience in publishing high-quality research in the Zeitschrift für Medienpsychologie (ZMP). While ZMP focused on German and European media research, JMP takes up the challenges of the more globalized and globalizing media world by offering an international publication platform. JMP has an internationally renowned team of editors and reviewers from all the relevant areas of media psychology, to cover a broad spectrum of research and to ensure the highest scientific standards.



Journal of Media Psychology is archived with Portico.