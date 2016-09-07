Journal of Psychophysiology
An International Journal
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 0269-8803, ISSN-Print [till 2007, thereafter only online] 0269-8803, ISSN-Online 2151-2124
- Impact Factor:
- 1.167
- Indexed in:
Science Citation Index (SCI), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), EMBASE, Current Awareness in Biological Sciences (CABS), PsycINFO, BIOBASE, BIOSIS, IBZ, PSYNDEX, ERIH, and Scopus.
- Editors:
- Michael Falkenstein (Editor-in-chief)
- View full editorial board
About the journal
The Journal of Psychophysiology is an international periodical that presents original research in all fields employing psychophysiological measures on human subjects. Contributions are published from psychology, physiology, clinical psychology, psychiatry, neurosciences, and pharmacology. Communications on new psychophysiological methods are presented as well. Space is also allocated for letters to the editor and book reviews. Occasional special issues are devoted to important current issues in psychophysiology.
Journal of Psychophysiology is archived with Portico.
Browse this journal
Recent editorials
2017
Higher Brain Function and the Laws of Thermodynamics – Hans Berger and His Time
Walter G. Sannita
Journal of Psychophysiology, Vol. 31, No. 1, pp. 1-5
2014
The Electrophysiology of Cognitive Aging
Michael Falkenstein, Patrick D. Gajewski, and Stephan Getzmann
Journal of Psychophysiology, Vol. 28, No. 3, pp. 101-104
For authors and editors
Instructions to authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Journal of Psychophysiology. Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript.
All manuscripts should be submitted to the Editor-in-Chief by email to falkenstein(at)ala-institut.de.
Thank you.
For advertisers
Information
Dear advertiser,
This journal does not accept advertising.
Order information
The Journal of Psychophysiology is published in 4 quarterly online issues. Only calendar year subscriptions are available.
Institutions 2017
Individuals 2017
Special rate 2017
Special rate for SPR members 2016 (Journal of Psychophysiology)
Single issue 2017
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.
Print single issues of this journal are not available.
Free sample copy
Visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.