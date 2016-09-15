Journal of Personnel Psychology

Published as Zeitschrift für Personalpsychologie (ISSN 1617-6391) until volume 8, 2009

ISSN:
ISSN-L 1866-5888, ISSN-Print 1866-5888, ISSN-Online 2190-5150
Indexed in:

Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), PsycINFO, PSYNDEX, IBZ, and IBR. Impact Factor: 0.925

Editors:
Bernd Marcus (Editor-in-chief)
Petra Gelléri (Managing editor)
About the journal

The Journal of Personnel Psychology is a periodical dedicated to international research in psychology as it relates to the working environment and the people who “inhabit” it. The Journal of Personnel Psychology is published in four issues per annual volume.

Aims and Scope

The journal welcomes excellent empirical and theoretical contributions to basic and applied research in personnel psychology and related methodology. Reviews are also welcome. Articles deal with all fields in personnel psychology, including selection, performance measurement, motivation, leadership, organizational commitment, personnel development and training, new test developments, and job analysis. As many topics in personnel psychology are closely related to issues in other branches of psychology or, more generally, the social sciences and human resource management, the journal is open to contributions of an interdisciplinary nature.

There are three categories of submission: original articles (with a maximum length of 6,000 words, including references but excluding tables and figures), research notes (with a maximum length of 2,500 words, including references but excluding tables and figures), and review articles (with a maximum length of 8,000 words, including references but excluding tables and figures).

Experience and Innovation

The journal has been publishing high-quality, innovative research since 2002 (until 2009 as Zeitschrift für Personalpsychologie (ISSN 1617-6391)).

The Journal of Personnel Psychology has an internationally renowned team of editors and consulting editors from all areas of basic and applied personnel psychology, thus ensuring that the highest international standards are maintained. The journal’s full-text (PDF/HMTL) is available via econtent.hogrefe.com/loi/pps and via PsycARTICLES®, guaranteeing widespread and easy online access to the content.

Rapid Turnaround

The Journal of Personnel Psychology offers a rapid and transparent peer-review process and a short time-lag between acceptance of papers and publication. The time between manuscript submission and editorial decision is usually less than eight weeks.

Journal of Personnel Psychology is archived with Portico.

Recent editorials

2016

A Goodbye, a Welcome, and a Look Ahead
Bernd Marcus
Journal of Personnel Psychology, Vol. 15, No. 1, pp. 1-3

2015

Gender Influences on Career Development
Annett Hüttges and Doris Fay
Journal of Personnel Psychology, Vol. 14, No. 3, pp. 113-120

Registered Reports, Advance Articles Online, and the Way Ahead
Rolf van Dick
Journal of Personnel Psychology, Vol. 14, No. 1, pp. 1-3

Current Trends and Developments in Approaches to Job Demands
Bettina Kubicek and Christian Korunka
Journal of Personnel Psychology, Vol. 14, No. 1, pp. 4-7

Instructions to authors

We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Journal of Personnel Psychology. Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript.

Information

Order information

The Journal of Personnel Psychology is published quarterly. Only calendar year subscriptions are available. Prices exclude shipping and handling charges, as detailed below. All subscriptions include print issues and access to full-text online.

Information for subscribers

Institutions 2017

+ postage and handling € 12.00

€ 249.00

Individuals 2017

+ postage and handling € 12.00

€ 114.00

Single issue 2017

Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.com.

Single print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form.

+ postage and handling

€ 62.50

Free sample copy

Order a free print sample copy

Free of charge

