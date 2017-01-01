Journal of Personnel Psychology
The Editorial Office of the Journal of Personnel Psychology supports the Journal Editor Ethics Voluntary Code of Conduct.
Editor-in-chief
Bernd Marcus
Organizational and Personnel Psychology
Institute of Business Administration
University of Rostock
Ulmenstr. 69
18057 Rostock
Germany
bernd.marcus(at)uni-rostock.de
Managing editor
Petra Gelléri
Industrial and Organizational Psychology
University of Hagen
Universitätsstr. 33
58084 Hagen
Germany
jpp.editorial.office(at)gmail.com
Associate editors
Tanja Bipp, University of Würzburg, Germany
tanja.bipp(at)uni-wuerzburg.de
Ian Gellatly, University of Alberta, Canada
gellatly(at)ualberta.ca
Barbara Griffin, Macquarie University, Australia
barbara.griffin(at)psy.mq.edu.au
Jonas Lang, Ghent University, Belgium
jonas.lang(at)ugent.be
Laurenz Meier, Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland
laurenz.meier(at)unine.ch
Sandra Ohly, University of Kassel, Germany
ohly(at)uni-kassel.de
Xin-An Zhang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
xinanzhang(at)sjtu.edu.cn
Editorial board
Mike Ashton, Brock University, Canada
Arnold Bakker, Erasmus University Rotterdam,
The Netherlands
Gerhard Blickle, University of Bonn, Germany
Diana Boer, University of Koblenz-Landau, Germany
John Campbell, University of Minnesota, USA
Oliver Christ, University of Hagen, Germany
Neil Christiansen, Central Michigan University, USA
Brian Connelly, University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada
Jeremy Dawson, University of Sheffield, UK
Nele de Cuyper, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
Filip De Fruyt, Ghent University, Belgium
Evangelia Demerouti, Eindhoven University of Technology,
The Netherlands
Deanne den Hartog, University of Amsterdam,
The Netherlands
Jörg Felfe, Helmut Schmidt University, Germany
Steffen Giessner, Erasmus University Rotterdam,
The Netherlands
Richard Goffin, University of Western Ontario, Canada
Peter Harms, University of Alabama, USA
Alex Haslam, University of Queensland, Australia
Sarah Hezlett, Korn Ferry International, USA
Giles Hirst, Australian National University, Australia
Stefan Höft, University of Applied Labour Studies of the
Federal Employment Services (HdBA), Germany
Astrid C. Homan, University of Amsterdam,
The Netherlands
Thomas Jønsson, Aarhus University, Denmark
Rudolf Kerschreiter, FU Berlin, Germany
Ulla Kinnunen, University of Tampere, Finland
Martin Kleinmann, University of Zurich, Switzerland
Cornelius König, Saarland University, Germany
Franciska Krings, University of Lausanne, Switzerland
Kibeom Lee, University of Calgary, Canada
Klaus Melchers, University of Ulm, Germany
Bertolt Meyer, University of Chemnitz, Germany
John P. Meyer, University of Western Ontario, Canada
Karin Moser, University of Roehampton, UK
Klaus Moser, FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany
Peter Muck, Federal Employment Agency, Germany
Laetitia Mulder, University of Groningen, The Netherlands
Cornelia Niessen, FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany
Ioannis Nikolaou, Athens University of Economics
and Business, Greece
Lisa Penney, University of South Florida
Sarasota-Manatee, USA
Deborah Powell, University of Guelph, Canada
Floor Rink, University of Groningen, The Netherlands
Ann Marie Ryan, Michigan State University, USA
Paul R. Sackett, University of Minnesota, USA
Jesus F. Salgado, University of Santiago de Compostela,
Spain
Niclas Schaper, University of Paderborn, Germany
Bert Schreurs, Maastricht University, The Netherlands
Sebastian Schuh, China Europe International
Business School (CEIBS), China
Birgit Schyns, Durham Business School, UK
Meir Shemla, Erasmus University Rotterdam,
The Netherlands
Christiane Spitzmüller, University of Houston, USA
Daan Stam, Erasmus University Rotterdam,
The Netherlands
Thomas Staufenbiel, University of Osnabrück, Germany
Sebastian Stegmann, Goethe University Frankfurt,
Germany
H. Canan Sümer, Middle East Technical University, Turkey
Klaus Templer, SIM University, Singapore
Robert Tett, University of Tulsa, USA
Christian Vandenberghe, HEC Montreal, Canada
Beatrice van der Heijden, Radboud University Nijmegen,
The Netherlands
Rolf van Dick, Goethe University of Frankfurt, Germany
Chockalingam Viswesvaran, Florida International
University, USA
S. Arzu Wasti, Sabanci University, Turkey
Jürgen Wegge, TU Dresden, Germany
Despoina Xanthopoulou, Aristotle University
of Thessaloniki, Greece
Ingo Zettler, University of Copenhagen, Denmark