Rorschachiana
Journal of the International Society for the Rorschach
- Editors:
- Sadegh Nashat (Editor-in-chief)
Anne Andronikof (Advisory editor)
About the journal
Rorschachiana is the scientific publication of the International Society for the Rorschach. Its aim is to publish scientific work in the field for (and by) an international audience. The journal is interested in advancing theory and clinical applications of the Rorschach and other projective techniques, and research work that can enhance and promote projective methods. Published previously as a Yearbook, Rorschachiana is now, starting with volume 29 in 2008, appearing as a journal with 2 online issues per year and an annual print compendium. All papers published are subject to rigorous peer-review to internationally accepted standards by external reviewers and the Society’s Board of Assessors, working under the auspices of the experienced international editorial team.
Rorschachiana is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2016
Promoting Diversity
Sadegh Nashat
Rorschachiana, Vol. 37, No. 2, pp. 93-94
Inkblots and Neurons – Correlating Typical Cognitive Performance With Brain Structure and Function
Emiliano Muzio
Rorschachiana, Vol. 37, No. 1, pp. 1-6
2015
Neuroscience Special Issue – Quality Moved to 2016
Sadegh Nashat
Rorschachiana, Vol. 36, No. 1, pp. 111-111
Compendiarius
Sadegh Nashat
Rorschachiana, Vol. 36, No. 1, pp. 1-1
Call for papers
Rorschachiana includes each year a special section or issue dealing with a specific topic, in addition to regular issues and papers. Manuscript submissions for the following special sections/issues that are currently in planning are welcome:
- 2018: Case Studies
- 2019: Projective Techniques With Couples and Families
Please direct any enquiries to:
Sadegh Nashat
Editor – Rorschachiana
Faculty of Psychology
and Educational Sciences
University of Geneva
Bd. du Pont d'Arve 40
1211 Genève 4
Switzerland
rorschach.submission(at)gmail.com
Submit manuscripts prepared in accordance with the Advice for Authors electronically at: www.editorialmanager.com/ror
Instructions to authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Rorschachiana. Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript.

All manuscripts should be submitted via Editorial Manager.
All manuscripts should be submitted via Editorial Manager.
Thank you.
