Swiss Journal of Psychology
Swiss Journal of Psychology is the official publication of the Swiss Psychological Society.
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 1421-0185, ISSN-Print 1421-0185, ISSN-Online 1662-0879
- Indexed in:
- Social Sciences Citation Index (SCIE), Social Scisearch, Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences, Journal Citation Reports/Social Sciences Edition, PSYCLIT (Psychological Abstracts), PSYNDEX, PsycINFO, Europ. Reference List for the Humanities (ERIH), IBZ, IBR, and Scopus. Impact Factor: 0.778
- Editors:
- Grégoire Zimmermann
Thierry Lecerf
Nicolas Rothen
Christian Staerklé
About the Journal
Swiss Journal of Psychology serves as a forum for the scientific discussion of all areas of psychology and their applications. Its central concern is the mediating function between different fields of psychology between research and applications between psychology in culturally different areas both within Switzerland as well as in other nations.
Since 2012, Swiss Journal of Psychology publishes articles in English language only.
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Swiss Journal of Psychology.
Information and Downloads
