Zeitschrift für Wissenschaft und Praxis / Journal of Addiction Research and Practice

SUCHT is a medical journal with an international focus on the presentation of high-quality and innovative scientific and clinical communications in German and English.

Special features are the interest in and promotion of interdisciplinary work from the field of addiction research, the promotion of dialogue between specialist disciplines and between research and practice and / or politics. Controversial issues are addressed in particular. The journal publishes original research articles, case reports, and reviews.

SUCHT was founded in 1891 and is one of the two oldest journals of addiction research. Learn more about the journal's history in this editorial.