Chefredakteur / Editor-in-Chief

Competing interests: financial

1) Financial awards from an organization that represents an interest which may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities:

Tobacco and Alcohol: Anil Batra received grants for a) smoking cessation research activities from: Pfizer, German Federal Ministry of Health, and Germen Cancer Aid b) prevention of alcohol and tobacco consumption from German Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Centre for Health Education, German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology

Pharmaceuticals and gambling: none

2) Employment by an organization that may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities/Payment to serve as an expert witness on the subject of one’s research activities/Other competing financial interests: none

Competing interests: non-financial

Anil Batra has developed a smoking cessation program (Nichtraucher in 6 Wochen)





