Vasa
Vasa is the European Journal of Vascular Medicine. It is the official organ of the German, Swiss, and Slovenian Societies of Angiology, and the European Society for Vascular Medicine.
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 0301-1526, ISSN-Print 0301-1526, ISSN-Online 1664-2872
- Impact Factor:
- 1.122
- Indexed in:
- MEDLINE, Science Citation Index, Expanded (SCIE), SciSearch, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, Science Citation Index, Prous Science Integrity, Journal Citation Reports/Science Edition, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, EMBASE, and Scopus
- Editors:
- A. Creutzig
B. Amann-Vesti
E. Minar
P. Poredoš
O. Teebken
About the Journal
The journal publishes original research articles, case reports and reviews on vascular biology, epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, medical treatment and interventions for diseases of the arterial circulation, in the field of phlebology and lymphology including the microcirculation, except the cardiac circulation.
Vasa combines basic science with clinical medicine making it relevant to all physicians interested in the whole vascular field.
Editor's Picks
2017
Credentialing in interventional therapy in Europe – comparison of curricula including endovascular therapy of arterial diseases
Karl-Ludwig Schulte, Pia M. Jungmann, Vladimir Makaloski, Lino Goncalves, Markus Steinbauer, Susanne Vonberg, Beatrix B. Doerr, Ralf Langhoff, and Frederic Baumann
2/2017
German guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of peripheral artery disease – a comprehensive update 2016
Holger Lawall, Peter Huppert, Christine Espinola-Klein, Claudia Silke Zemmrich, and Gerhard Ruemenapf
1/2017
Increased vascular occlusion in patients with pseudoxanthoma elasticum
Simon Pingel, Kristin Solveig Pausewang, Sebastian Gorgonius Passon, Anna Katharina Blatzheim, Martin Gliem, Peter Charbel Issa, Doris Hendig, Fritz Horlbeck, Izabela Tuleta, Georg Nickenig, Nadjib Schahab, Dirk Skowasch, and Christian Alexander Schaefer
2016
6/2016
Efficacy and safety of therapeutic anticoagulation for the treatment of isolated calf muscle vein thrombosis – a systematic review and meta-analysis
Xu-Chen Huang, Xu-Hua Hu, Xiao-Ran Wang, Chao-Xi Zhou, and Gui-Ying Wang
5/2016
Nailfold capillaroscopy microscopy – an interdisciplinary appraisal
Peter Franz Klein-Weigel, Cord Sunderlötter, and Oliver Sander
4/2016
Pelvic congestion syndrome and left renal compression syndrome – clinical features and therapeutic approaches
Christina Jeanneret, Konstantin Beier, Alexander von Weymarn, and Jürg Traber
Information and Downloads
