Zeitschrift für Psychologie
Founded by Hermann Ebbinghaus and Arthur König in 1890
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 2151-2604, ISSN-Print 2190-8370, ISSN-Online 2151-2604
- Indexed in:
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Research Alert, PsycINFO, PsycLit, IBZ, ERIH, PSYNDEX. Impact Factor: 0.820
- Editors:
- Edgar Erdfelder (Editor-in-chief)
- View full editorial board
About the journal
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie, originally founded in 1890, is the oldest psychology journal in Europe and the second oldest in the world. One of the founding editors was Hermann Ebbinghaus. Since 2007, it is published in English and devoted to topical issues that provide state-of-the-art overviews of current research in psychology.
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie publishes high-quality research from all branches of empirical psychology that is clearly of international interest and relevance, and does so in four topical issues per year. Each topical issue is carefully compiled by guest editors and generally features one broad Review Article accompanied by Original Articles from leading researchers as well as additional shorter contributions such as Research Spotlights (presenting details of individual studies or summaries of particularly interesting work in progress), Horizons (summarizing important recent or future meetings or outlining future directions of work), and Opinion pieces that provide a platform for both established and alternative views on aspects of the issue’s topic. The guest editors and the editorial team are assisted by an experienced international editorial board and external reviewers to ensure that the journal’s strict peer-review process is in keeping with its long and honorable tradition of publishing only the best of psychological science. The subjects being covered are determined by the editorial team after consultation within the scientific community, thus ensuring topicality. The Zeitschrift für Psychologie thus brings convenient, cutting-edge compilations of the best of modern psychological science, each covering an area of current interest.
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie is archived with Portico.
Browse this journal
Recent topical issues
2016
Educational Neuroscience – A Field Between False Hopes and Realistic Expectations
Guest Editors: Elsbeth Stern, Roland H. Grabner, and Ralph Schumacher
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 224, No. 4
Editorial
Hotspots in Psychology 2016
Guest Editors: Edgar Erdfelder and Michael Bošnjak
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 224, No. 3
Editorial
Neural Plasticity in Rehabilitation and Psychotherapy
Guest Editors: Wolfgang H. R. Miltner and Otto W. Witte
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 224, No. 2
Editorial
Work–Life Balance
Guest Editors: Carmen Binnewies
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 224, No. 1
Editorial
Online journal
For authors and editors
Calls for papers
Topical issue: Hotspots in Psychology
Deadline for submission of abstracts is January 31, 2017
Deadline for submission of full papers is June 15, 2017
Topical issue: Theory of Mind Across the Lifespan
Deadline for submission of abstracts is April 15, 2017
Deadline for submission of full papers is August 15, 2017
Upcoming topics and guest editors
2017
Issue 1: Applied Psychological Measurement
Guest Editor: Bernd Leplow (University of Halle-Wittenberg, Germany)
bernd.leplow(at)psych.uni-halle.de
Issue 2: Implicit Theories – The Role and Impact of Malleable Mindsets
Guest Editors: Marko Lüftenegger (University of Vienna, Austria) and Jason A. Chen (The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, USA)
marko.lueftenegger(at)univie.ac.at
jachen(at)email.wm.edu
Topical issue: Delusions – Risk-Factors, Models, and Approaches to Psychological Intervention
Deadline for submission of abstracts is July 15, 2017
Deadline for submission of full papers is November 15, 2017
Issue 3: Mechanisms of Mental Disorders
Guest Editor: Alfons O. Hamm (University of Greifswald, Germany)
hamm(at)uni-greifswald.de
Issue 4: Political and Civic Engagement in Youth
Guest Editors: Xenia Chryssochoo (Panteion University, Athens, Greece) and Martyn Barrett (University of Surrey, UK)
Xeniachr(at)panteion.gr
m.barrett(at)surrey.ac.uk
Instructions to authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Zeitschrift für Psychologie. Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript.
All manuscripts should be submitted as Word or RTF documents via email attachment to either the
responsible guest editor(s) or to the Editor-in-Chief (erdfelder(at)psychologie.uni-mannheim.de).
Thank you.
For advertisers
Information
Dear advertiser,
Here you will find all the information you need to advertise with Hogrefe. This includes current rates, news, special offers and services, as well as your contacts for advertising in this journal.
Media information
Please find our current media information here as a download:
- Media kit(PDF)
- Journal advertising contract(PDF)
Order information
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie is published quarterly. Only calendar year subscriptions are available. Prices exclude shipping and handling charges, as detailed below. All subscriptions include print issues and access to full-text online.
Institutions 2017
+ postage and handling € 12.00
Individuals 2017
+ postage and handling € 12.00
Single issue 2017
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.com.
Single print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form.
+ postage and handling
Free sample copy
Order a free print sample copy or visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.