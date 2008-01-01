Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie

European Journal of Health Psychology

Published as Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie (ISSN 0943-8149) until volume 24, 2016

ISSN:
ISSN-L 0943-8149, ISSN-Print 0943-8149, ISSN-Online 2190-6289
Indexed in:

Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), Social Scisearch, Journal Citation Report/Social Sciences Edition, PsycInfo, PsycLit, PsyJOURNALS, PSYNDEX, Scopus, IBZ, IBR und Europ. Reference List for the Humanities (ERIH). Impact Faktor: 0.250

Editors:
Prof. Dr. Claus Vögele (Editor-in-chief)
About the journal

The European Journal of Health Psychology was founded to provide a platform for the increasing amount of research in the field of health psychology and for its application in a wide range of contexts. Health psychology is a scientific discipline within psychology that aims to promote and preserve health, to prevent and treat diseases, to determine risk behavior, to diagnose and determine the causes of health disorders, and to improve health provision.

The European Journal of Health Psychology strives to promote theory and practice in the analysis of psychological approaches to health and disease. The aim is therefore to publish high quality empirical or experimental research as well as sound practice-oriented articles, current methodological developments, and comprehensive critical reviews of the scientific literature.

The journal has been publishing high-quality, innovative research since 1993 (until 2016 as Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie (ISSN 0943-8149)).

The European Journal of Health Psychology is archived with Portico.

Special articles

2015

Wippermann, C. E. M., Grevenstein, D., Nagy, E., Neubert, J. C., Verres, R. & Kröninger-Jungaberle, H.
Sense of Coherence und Konsum psychoaktiver Substanzen bei Jugendlichen – Ergebnisse einer Längsschnittstudie über 10 Jahre [Anhang]
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 23 (1), 42a-42c
2014

Kleinknecht, C., Kleinert, J. & Ohlert, J.
Erfassung von "Kohäsion im Team von Freizeit- und Gesundheitssportgruppen" (KIT-FG) [Anhang]
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 22 (2), 78a-78c
Beelmann, A., Pfost, M. & Schmitt, C.
Prävention und  Gesundheitsförderung bei Kindern und Jugendlichen. Eine Meta-Analyse der deutschsprachigen Wirksamkeitsforschung [Anhang]
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 22 (1), 14a-14i
Special Issues

2014

Personality, Social Relationships, and Health
Hrsg. von Freda-Marie Hartung
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 22 (4)

2013

Ernährung bei Kindern und Jugendlichen
Hrsg. von Petra Warschburger
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 21 (2)

Gesundheit im Alter: Die Bedeutung der Gesundheitspsychologie
Hrsg. von Susanne Wurm und Clemens Tesch-Römer
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 21 (1)

2012

Facetten der Entwicklung des Bewältigungsverhaltens im Kindes- und Jugendalter
Hrsg. von Marc Vierhaus
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 20 (1)

2011

Gesundheitspsychologie in der psychosozialen Onkologie
Hrsg. von Susanne Singer und Elmar Brähler
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 19 (1)

2010

Subjektive Konzepte zu Krankheit und gesundheitlicher Bedrohung
Hrsg. von Christel Salewski
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 18 (1)

2009

Wohlbefinden von Kindern und Jugendlichen
Hrsg. von Ulrike Ravers-Sieberer und Michael Erhart
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 17 (2)

2008

Plurality and innovation: Health psychology in the German Psychological Society (DGPs)
Hrsg. von Benjamin Schüz und Britta Renner
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 16 (3)

2007

Soziale Unterstützung
Hrsg. von Thomas Klauer, Nina Knoll und Ralf Schwarzer
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 15 (4)

2006

Selbstregulation und Gesundheit
Hrsg. von Ralf Schwarzer und Julius Kuhl
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 14 (2)

2005

Risikofaktoren und Präventionsmaßnahmen bei Essstörungen
Hrsg. von Edgar Geissner
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 13 (2)

2004

Motivation zur Verhaltensänderung. Aktuelle deutschsprachige Forschung zum Transtheoretischen Modell
Hrsg. von Stefan Keller
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 12 (2)

2003

Risikokommunikation und Risikowahrnehmung
Hrsg. von Britta Renner
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 11 (3)

2001

Prävention psychischer Störungen und Förderung psychischer Gesundheit
Hrsg. von Bernd Röhrle
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 9 (4)

2000

Subjektive Konzepte und Vorstellungen von Gesundheit
Hrsg. von Toni Faltermaier und Jürgen Bengel
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 8 (4)

1999

Gesundheitsförderung in der Schule
Hrsg. von Matthias Jerusalem
Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie, 7 (4)

