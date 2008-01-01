The European Journal of Health Psychology was founded to provide a platform for the increasing amount of research in the field of health psychology and for its application in a wide range of contexts. Health psychology is a scientific discipline within psychology that aims to promote and preserve health, to prevent and treat diseases, to determine risk behavior, to diagnose and determine the causes of health disorders, and to improve health provision.

The European Journal of Health Psychology strives to promote theory and practice in the analysis of psychological approaches to health and disease. The aim is therefore to publish high quality empirical or experimental research as well as sound practice-oriented articles, current methodological developments, and comprehensive critical reviews of the scientific literature.

The journal has been publishing high-quality, innovative research since 1993 (until 2016 as Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie (ISSN 0943-8149)).

The European Journal of Health Psychology is archived with Portico.