08. August 2016 Assessing and Developing Lifelong Learners

The Hogrefe Publishing Group is pleased to announce that we are speaking at this year’s 2016 Gaining Advantage through Assessment conference hosted by the European Division of the Association of Test Publishers (E-ATP). This year’s conference, to be held 28-30 September at the Penha Longa Resort in Lisbon, Portugal, will focus on assessing and developing lifelong learners.

