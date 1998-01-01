Seminar AGB UK

Hogrefe Ltd Training Course Cancellation Policy

Booking Terms and Conditions





For current course costs and dates, please refer to the website. Before booking the course, please ensure that you have read the course content, to guarantee that the course will meet your training needs. You can book the course through the Hogrefe website or email your completed booking form to customersupport@hogrefe.co.uk By making such bookings, clients automatically accept our bookings and cancellation policy. Invoices will be sent to the name on the booking form and must be paid in pounds sterling by credit card or BACS. We also accept Purchase Orders. Delegates will receive course instructions. All course fees must be received in full prior to the start of the course. If we have not received payment we reserve the right to cancel the booking. Hogrefe Ltd reserves the right to update future course fees from the date they come into effect.

Cancellation Charges



We hope that you will be able to attend our courses once you have made the booking. However, if you need to cancel, the charges are as follows.





Standard cancellation charge 10% of the fee

6 weeks prior to the course commencing 25% of the fee

3 weeks prior to the course commencing 50% of the fee

1 week prior to the course commencing 100% of the fee



Cancellation charges depend on when the written cancellation notice is received. Any refund due will be issued after the course date. No refund will be made for non-attendance of the course.



Alternatively, a substitute delegate can be named at any time before the course, but confirmation of the change of delegate must be received in writing prior to the start of the course. There will be no extra surcharge for making a substitution.

Severe weather policy/Cancellation of course by Hogrefe Ltd



It may be necessary for reasons beyond Hogrefe Ltd’s control to change the course’s timing, date, venue or instructor, or modify the content. We reserve the right to cancel a course up to and including the date of the course if insufficient bookings have been received. We will make every effort to give as much notice as possible in such an event. In all cases, delegates will be given the option of a full refund or of rescheduling for a future course date, but Hogrefe Ltd disclaims any further liability.



In the event that severe weather or any other emergency results in the cancellation of a training event, Hogrefe Ltd will endeavour to give delegates a minimum of 24 hours’ notice* and to reschedule the course to arrange for delegates to attend on alternative days. Please note in addition, where minimum course numbers are not met Hogrefe reserves the right to cancel courses up to three weeks before the date of training. Delegates travelling from overseas are asked to book travel with caution and at their own risk.



*Please note: it is the delegate’s responsibility to provide Hogrefe Ltd with an emergency contact number at which you will normally be available.

Data Protection Notice



Hogrefe Ltd processes and stores personal data in accordance with the requirements of the 1998 Data Protection Act. Personal data may be used for operational and administrative purposes, but will not be released to non-associated third parties unless there is a legal or regulatory reason to do so.