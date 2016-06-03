Seminardetails

Das MMPI-2-RF wird in Slagelse, Dänemark, vorgestellt. Der Referent (Ass. Prof. Martin Sellbom von der University of Otago, NZ) wird den Workshop auf Englisch leiten.

Composed of 338 items, with the RC (Restructured Clinical) Scales at its core, the MMPI-2-RF builds on the strengths of the MMPI-2 test to create a new standard. Psychometrically up-to-date, the MMPI-2-RF is linked to current models of psychopathology and personality. The test has broad applications in psychiatric diagnosis, personality assessment, mental examinations, treatment planning and research.

Martin Sellbom, PhD, Ass. Professor at the University of Otago, New Zealand. The workshop is conducted in English, but Martin Sellbom speaks and understands Swedish, too. Martin is a recognized teacher of MMPI-2-RF and holds regular workshops internationally for Minnesota University Press.

