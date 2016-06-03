MMPI-2-RF
Seminardetails
Das MMPI-2-RF wird in Slagelse, Dänemark, vorgestellt. Der Referent (Ass. Prof. Martin Sellbom von der University of Otago, NZ) wird den Workshop auf Englisch leiten.
Composed of 338 items, with the RC (Restructured Clinical) Scales at its core, the MMPI-2-RF builds on the strengths of the MMPI-2 test to create a new standard. Psychometrically up-to-date, the MMPI-2-RF is linked to current models of psychopathology and personality. The test has broad applications in psychiatric diagnosis, personality assessment, mental examinations, treatment planning and research.
Contents
- Rationale and methodology behind the development of the MMPI-2-RF
- Approaches to scoring and interpretation of the test
- Psychometric qualities of the MMPI-2-RF scales
- Manual interpretations
- Participants get the opportunity to test interpreting strategies on clinical cases
- Cases will be based on different contexts, matching the needs of participants, including forensic psychiatric assessments
Instructor
Martin Sellbom, PhD, Ass. Professor at the University of Otago, New Zealand. The workshop is conducted in English, but Martin Sellbom speaks and understands Swedish, too. Martin is a recognized teacher of MMPI-2-RF and holds regular workshops internationally for Minnesota University Press.
Registration
Register by June 3, 2016 via registration form on www.iptp.dk or iptp.dk@gmail.com with information about billing address and if possible. EAN no.
- Haben Sie Fragen zum Seminar? Wenden Sie sich an uns: testzentrale@hogrefe.ch oder 031 300 46 62
Ort
Psychatry Hospital
4200 Slagelse
Details
- Zielgruppe
-
The MMPI-2-RF is used exclusively by psychologists and psychiatrists, so the course is designed for that audience.
It is an advantage to have knowledge of the MMPI-2, but it is not a prerequisite for the workshop.
Diese Veranstaltungen könnten Sie ebenfalls interessieren
-