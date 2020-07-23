In a complex workplace, assessing the dark triad of personality is increasingly important. From a practitioner perspective, it is vital to be able to pinpoint not only an employee’s ‘bright side’ but the potential derailers that can impact performance and lead to serious financial and personal implications for employees and the organisation.

A breakthrough approach, the Dark Triad of Personality at Work (TOP) is the first instrument with suitable content and psychometrics to address, specifically, the dark triad of personality collectively in applied organisational settings, thus enabling the potential of the dark triad to be used by individuals and organisations. By focusing in on just the work-related aspects of the three factors, practitioners can be sure get the granularity they need in high-stakes selection and development situations.

The TOP Expert User Course will focus on the theory, practical applications and research on the TOP. It is intended to be both substantive in content and practical. As such, it will be flexible in design to enable delegates to develop a critical aspect of their expertise and professional skills.

Attendees will leave the session understanding the TOP, its theoretical and research underpinnings, and applications.

For practitioners, the intention is that attendees will be confident and competent in using and applying the TOP in selection, development and coaching contexts in the workplace.

For academics, the aim is that they will understand and be able to identify research areas for which it may be appropriate to use the TOP.

Who should attend?

Researchers in the fields of occupational and organisational psychology and related disciplines.

Leadership consultants, particularly those working with senior leaders in organisations.

Specialist recruitment consultants, particularly those involved in the selection of high-risk positions and leaders.

Leadership coaches.

Anyone interested in the growing importance of the dark triad in understanding and predicting workplace behaviour and derailers.

What are the prerequisites?

All delegates must be trained in Test User, Occupational: Ability and Test User, Occupational: Personality (formerly Level A/B, and also available from Hogrefe) in order to attend the TOP training course.

What materials are included?

Delegates will be invited to take the Dark Triad of Personality at Work assessment ahead of the course to familiarise themselves with the items. They will also be provided a manual, course slides and other relevant information.