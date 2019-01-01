Hogrefe is an international publishing group in the field of psychology. The product portfolio includes more than 2,400 books, 41 journals, and around 2,000 psychometric tests and digital solutions. At our headquarters in Göttingen, Germany we are currently seeking a
Foreign Rights Manager (m/f/d)
As part of the IP & Rights Department, you will be a central contact point for many of our partners and will be expanding and strengthening our international relations. You will be organizing the purchase and sale of language rights for our entire publishing group and will, therefore, be an essential liaison for our license partners and project managers.
Your tasks
- International correspondence with license partners, project managers, and authors
- Negotiate, prepare, and review license agreements
- Project management for license projects within our publishing group
- Writing English advertising texts and coordinating our annual Foreign Rights Catalog
- Preparing and attending international fairs and conferences, such as the Frankfurt Book Fair
Your profile
- Completed traineeship (e.g. as Management Assistant in Digital and Print Media) or similar college degree
- Several years of experience in the publishing industry, ideally in rights and licensing
- Excellent English skills (C1 level)
- Intercultural competence and strong communication skills
- Service-oriented and well-organized
- Good knowledge of the MS Office suite
- Ideally, experience with MS Navision or a similar system
We offer
- A modern, well-equipped workplace in Göttingen's attractive Ostviertel
- Extensive continuing education program
- Occupational health management (various sports activities, company bike etc.)
We are looking forward to receiving your application with information about your availability and salary.
Hogrefe Verlag GmbH & Co. KG
Human Resources Management Mariele Walter
Merkelstraße 3, 37085 Göttingen
recruiting@hogrefe.com
Tel. / Fax +49 551 999 50-0 / -111