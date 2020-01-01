Hogrefe is a leading international publisher in the field of psychology, with publishing activities in 16 countries. Our publishing program includes books, journals, and psychological tests in a variety of languages and we also offer related consulting services, training, and electronic solutions. At the group’s headquarters in Göttingen, Germany, we are currently seeking an ambitious

Product Owner (m/f/d)

Your main task as Product Owner (PO) and Technical Product Manager is the further development of the Hogrefe Testsystem, the platform used to deliver and host our psychometric tests, as well as the development of new products within the system. You will work closely with colleagues in strategic product management.

Your tasks



Main contact person for product management, for the technical product team, and for the Scrum Master

Informing the technical product team about goal and vision for the product

Administration of the product backlog

Creation of product requirements and user scenarios

Meeting budget goals for expenditure on product development

Providing regular status reports to relevant stakeholders



Your profile



Completed college degree and proven track record in managing software projects

Experience with agile methods

Profound knowledge and understanding of business and technology

Intercultural competence and strong communication skills

Strong analytical, strategic and coordination skills

Excellent German and English skills

We offer

A modern, well-equipped workplace in Göttingen‘s attractive Ostviertel

Hogrefe Bonus Card

Work within a friendly team in Göttingen that serves and works with colleagues in 16 countries

We look forward to receiving your application with a complete CV and an indication of your salary

expectations.



Hogrefe Verlag GmbH & Co. KG

Human Resources Management

z. Hd. Mariele Walter

Merkelstraße 3, 37085 Göttingen

recruiting@hogrefe.com

Tel. / Fax +49 551 999 50-0 / -111

www.hogrefe.com/karriere





zum Stellenangebot