Hogrefe is a leading international publisher in the field of psychology, with publishing activities in 16 countries. Our publishing program includes books, journals, and psychological tests in a variety of languages and we also offer related consulting services, training, and electronic solutions. At the group’s headquarters in Göttingen, Germany, we are currently seeking an ambitious
Product Owner (m/f/d)
Your main task as Product Owner (PO) and Technical Product Manager is the further development of the Hogrefe Testsystem, the platform used to deliver and host our psychometric tests, as well as the development of new products within the system. You will work closely with colleagues in strategic product management.
Your tasks
- Main contact person for product management, for the technical product team, and for the Scrum Master
- Informing the technical product team about goal and vision for the product
- Administration of the product backlog
- Creation of product requirements and user scenarios
- Meeting budget goals for expenditure on product development
- Providing regular status reports to relevant stakeholders
Your profile
- Completed college degree and proven track record in managing software projects
- Experience with agile methods
- Profound knowledge and understanding of business and technology
- Intercultural competence and strong communication skills
- Strong analytical, strategic and coordination skills
- Excellent German and English skills
We offer
- A modern, well-equipped workplace in Göttingen‘s attractive Ostviertel
- Hogrefe Bonus Card
- Work within a friendly team in Göttingen that serves and works with colleagues in 16 countries
We look forward to receiving your application with a complete CV and an indication of your salary
expectations.
Hogrefe Verlag GmbH & Co. KG
Human Resources Management
z. Hd. Mariele Walter
Merkelstraße 3, 37085 Göttingen
recruiting@hogrefe.com
Tel. / Fax +49 551 999 50-0 / -111
www.hogrefe.com/karriere